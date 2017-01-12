Where to get your Friday the 13th tattoo in Las Vegas

Joyce Lupiani
11:59 AM, Jan 12, 2017
3 hours ago
TONY ALTER/FLICKR FILE PHOTO
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's that time again! Many shops around the Las Vegas area will be offering $13 tattoos in honor of Friday the 13th on Jan. 13.

Although the number 13 is considered unlucky by a large number of people, there are some cultures who view the number 13 as a symbol of life, fertility, and prosperity.

It is not known exactly when tattoos in honor of Friday the 13th began, but a tattoo of the number 13 is considered a "lucky" symbol by tattoo artists and the number is often accompanied by other lucky symbols.

Here are some shops around town who will be offering $13 tattoos on Jan. 13. Keep in mind that a $7 tip is pretty much mandatory (bringing the total to $20) and most shops require you to pick one of their designs (even if that is not specified in the listing below).

American Nightmare Tattoo, 2123 Western Ave. $13 for small tattoo. First come, first serve.

Crown Electric Tattoo Co., 911 E. Charleston Blvd. $13 tattoos. Half-price piercings. Must choose from provided designs.

Diversity Tattoo, 8505 S. Eastern Ave. $13 tattoos. Over 60 sheets and 1,000 designs. First come, first serve.

Fortunate Son Tattoo Company, 4080 Paradise Road. $13 tattoos chosen from flash. Free basic piercing with cost of jewelry (anchors starting at $31). Discounts on multiple piercings.

Illuminati Tattoo Company, 3247 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and 3240 S. Arville Street. $13 tattoos. 5 sheets of designs to choose from.

Ironhorse Tattoos and Piercing, 700 E. Naples Drive, Suite 106. 13 percent off of tattoos (they do not do tattoos for $13).

Koolsville Tattoo, 1223 S. Main Street. $13 tattoos, $20 piercings. Also available at 3 other locations.

L.A.S. Ink Tattoo, 5755 Spring Mountain Road. $13 tattoos. Changes cost extra. Accepting appointments.

Last Chance Tattoo, 4265 Arville Street, Suite E. $13 tattoos, $20 basic piercings. Must choose from provided designs. Arms and legs only.

Painless Wayne's Tattoo, 3935 E. Charleston Boulevard. $100 tattoos for $13. $20 piercings. 

Reverie Tattoo & Art Studio, 4559 W. Flamingo Road. $13 tattoos. First come, first serve. Noon until 8 p.m.

Revolution Tattoo Parlor, 7365 W. Sahara Ave. $13 tattoos. They will also have bigger designs at a discounted price. Open at 9 a.m.

Rockin' Ink, Westgate, 3000 Paradise Road. $13 tattoos.

Ship and Anchor Tattoo, Stratosphere, 2000 Las Vegas Boulevard. $13 tattoos.

Skin Factory Tattoo & Body Piercing, 3130 E. Sunset Road. $13 tattoos. Must choose from provided designs. 

Stedfast Tattoo Parlor, 4130 S. Sandhill Road. $13 tattoos. Choose from more than 100 designs. No hands, necks, faces or feet. 

Westcoast Xclusive Tattoo Shop, 1937 Western Ave. $13 tattoos. Choose from designs. Any changes are extra.

Wolfpack Tattoo Downtown, 666 Las Vegas Blvd. South. $13 tattoos (some customizations allowed). $50-$100 traditional tattoos on Jan. 14. Lettering tattoos on Jan. 15.

To be added to this list, send information to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.


 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top