Where to get your Friday the 13th tattoo in Las Vegas

It's that time again! Many shops around the Las Vegas area will be offering $13 tattoos in honor of Friday the 13th on Jan. 13.
Although the number 13 is considered unlucky by a large number of people, there are some cultures who view the number 13 as a symbol of life, fertility, and prosperity.
It is not known exactly when tattoos in honor of Friday the 13th began, but a tattoo of the number 13 is considered a "lucky" symbol by tattoo artists and the number is often accompanied by other lucky symbols.
Here are some shops around town who will be offering $13 tattoos on Jan. 13. Keep in mind that a $7 tip is pretty much mandatory (bringing the total to $20) and most shops require you to pick one of their designs (even if that is not specified in the listing below).