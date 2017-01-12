Where to get your Friday the 13th tattoo in Las Vegas

It's that time again! Many shops around the Las Vegas area will be offering $13 tattoos in honor of Friday the 13th on Jan. 13.



Although the number 13 is considered unlucky by a large number of people, there are some cultures who view the number 13 as a symbol of life, fertility, and prosperity.



It is not known exactly when tattoos in honor of Friday the 13th began, but a tattoo of the number 13 is considered a "lucky" symbol by tattoo artists and the number is often accompanied by other lucky symbols.



Here are some shops around town who will be offering $13 tattoos on Jan. 13. Keep in mind that a $7 tip is pretty much mandatory (bringing the total to $20) and most shops require you to pick one of their designs (even if that is not specified in the listing below).



American Nightmare Tattoo, 2123 Western Ave. $13 for small tattoo. First come, first serve.



Crown Electric Tattoo Co., 911 E. Charleston Blvd. $13 tattoos. Half-price piercings. Must choose from provided designs.



Diversity Tattoo, 8505 S. Eastern Ave. $13 tattoos. Over 60 sheets and 1,000 designs. First come, first serve.

Fortunate Son Tattoo Company, 4080 Paradise Road. $13 tattoos chosen from flash. Free basic piercing with cost of jewelry (anchors starting at $31). Discounts on multiple piercings.



Illuminati Tattoo Company, 3247 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and 3240 S. Arville Street. $13 tattoos. 5 sheets of designs to choose from.



Ironhorse Tattoos and Piercing, 700 E. Naples Drive, Suite 106. 13 percent off of tattoos (they do not do tattoos for $13).



Koolsville Tattoo, 1223 S. Main Street. $13 tattoos, $20 piercings. Also available at 3 other locations.

L.A.S. Ink Tattoo, 5755 Spring Mountain Road. $13 tattoos. Changes cost extra. Accepting appointments.



Last Chance Tattoo, 4265 Arville Street, Suite E. $13 tattoos, $20 basic piercings. Must choose from provided designs. Arms and legs only.



Painless Wayne's Tattoo, 3935 E. Charleston Boulevard. $100 tattoos for $13. $20 piercings.



Reverie Tattoo & Art Studio, 4559 W. Flamingo Road. $13 tattoos. First come, first serve. Noon until 8 p.m.



Revolution Tattoo Parlor, 7365 W. Sahara Ave. $13 tattoos. They will also have bigger designs at a discounted price. Open at 9 a.m.



Rockin' Ink, Westgate, 3000 Paradise Road. $13 tattoos.



Ship and Anchor Tattoo, Stratosphere, 2000 Las Vegas Boulevard. $13 tattoos.



Skin Factory Tattoo & Body Piercing, 3130 E. Sunset Road. $13 tattoos. Must choose from provided designs.



Stedfast Tattoo Parlor, 4130 S. Sandhill Road. $13 tattoos. Choose from more than 100 designs. No hands, necks, faces or feet.



Westcoast Xclusive Tattoo Shop, 1937 Western Ave. $13 tattoos. Choose from designs. Any changes are extra.



Wolfpack Tattoo Downtown, 666 Las Vegas Blvd. South. $13 tattoos (some customizations allowed). $50-$100 traditional tattoos on Jan. 14. Lettering tattoos on Jan. 15.



To be added to this list, send information to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.





