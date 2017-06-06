Where to celebrate National Lobster Day in Las Vegas

While Nevada might be far away from the lobster paradise of the northeast, Las Vegas has some good options to celebrate the crustacean on National Lobster Day, June 15.



B&B Ristorante

Enjoy lobster at B&B Ristorante inside The Venetian with this dish, prepared with an Italian twist: B&B Ristorante lobster spaghetti with garlic chives, sweet garlic and lobster, $36. For table reservations, please call 702-266-9977.

Bonefish Grill

Guests can enjoy a 3-course lobster tail meal for $18.90 including a choice of salad, a 5-6 oz. cold water lobster tail — seasoned and steamed, served with warm drawn butter and choice of two fresh sides — and choice of Macadamia Nut Brownie, Classic Cheesecake or Jen’s Jamaican Coconut Pie for dessert.

Carnevino Italian Steakhouse

Carnevino has a handmade agnolini pasta with lobster and tarragon, $31. For table reservations, please call 702-789-4141.



Hong Kong Cafe

Hong Kong Café inside The Palazzo will be offering specialty live whole lobsters to celebrate National Lobster Day. Guests can choose from three specialty dishes for $30 a pound, with each lobster weighing around 2.5 to 3 lbs.: Crispy fried lobster with mayonnaise sauce, Stir fried lobster with ginger and scallion and Salt and pepper lobster. For table reservations, please call 702-607-2220.



Lobster ME

Lobster ME’s Miracle Mile and Grand Canal Shoppes locations will be giving out complimentary lobster macaroni and cheese to the first 50 customers. This dish features creamy macaroni topped with crunchy onions, lobster and chives. Lobster ME's menu offers a variety with fresh seafood including lobster rolls, lobster knuckle sandwich, lobster grilled cheese and more.

The Palm Las Vegas

The Palm Las Vegas will be serving a 4-pound lobster for two that comes with two salads and one family-style side for $99. This savory special will be offered all summer long from June 15 to Aug. 15 so National Lobster Day will be the highly-anticipated kick-off.



