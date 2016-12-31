Where to celebrate National Bloody Mary Day in Las Vegas

Jan. 1 is National Bloody Mary Day which celebrates the drinking of the Bloody Mary cocktail, which is described by some as the perfect hangover cure despite containing alcohol.



The origin of the Bloody Mary isn't quite known. There are 3 popular stories: A bartender for Harry's New York Bar in Paris claimed that he invented the drink in 1921; writer James Rollins claims it was invented at the Hemingway Bar at The Ritz Paris; and nd New York's 21 Club claims that the drink was first made there.



There's certainly plenty of places in Las Vegas (and surrounding areas) to obtain a Bloody Mary. So, there's no excuse not to celebrate the unofficial day on Jan. 1.



RESTAURANTS/BARS CELEBRATING NATIONAL BLOODY MARY DAY



The deluxe Bloody Mary at Therapy restaurant in downtown Las Vegas will be served with the restaurant's signature ceviche and blue corn tortilla chips on Jan. 1 for $15. Bloody Mary normally priced at $10.

Bonefish Grill at Town Square will be celebrating with $5 Bloody Marys on Jan. 1.



Canonita at The Venetian will offer Bloody Marys with both traditional and non-traditional garnishes on National Bloody Mary Day. Costs are $8 for well, $9 for call and $10 for premium liquor.



Fusions Latin Mixology Bar at The Palazzo will be making their Bloody Marys on Jan. 1 with a special vodka that has been infused for two weeks with celery, jalapeno, bell peppers and Anaheim peppers. Guests can add clamato, tomato, lemon juice, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, olive juice, celery salt, lemon pepper, garlic salt, coarse pepper, chili pepper and horseradish to make it extra tasty. Cost is $14.



Yardbird Southern Table & Bar will celebrate National Bloody Mary Day with their famous version made with house-infused spicy vodka, garnished with olives, pickled okra, pickled green bean, lime, and bacon. Cost is $17. A regular Bloody Mary is also available for $14.



OTHER UNIQUE BLOODY MARYS TO TRY



The Bloody Mary at HEXX Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas is called the Colossal Mary and for a very good reason. The drink is served in a pitcher and is made with basil-infused vodka, a housemade Bloody Mary mix, jumbo shrimp, Alaskan king crab leg, bacon, beef stick, peppers, and pickled vegetables. Cost is $38.



The Bloody Mary at Todd English P.U.B. is also legendary. It is $35 and is made with the customer's choice of vodka and Todd's "sinful" blend. Drinks are garnished with a slider, crispy chicken wing, chilled shrimp, corn dog pup, stuffed olives, celery, carrot and pickled asparagus.



Buddy V's Ristorante at The Venetian offers bottomless Bloody Marys during their brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for $14.95 per person. Guests can choose from blue cheese olives, cornichons, beef jerky, cocktail onions, capers, pepperoncini, a variety of hot sauces, cayenne pepper, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, cherry peppers, lemons, limes, celery, peppercorns and artichoke hearts to craft their own cocktail.



There is a whole menu just for Bloody Marys at Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The LINQ. Guests can choose from 6 alcohols and numerous garnishes and ingredients, including candied bacon, pepperoni, shrimp, pickled vegetables, spicy olives, chicken apple sausage, celery, jalapenos, Fresno chilies, cheese and more. Price starts at $12. Or, you can order the 52 oz. Bolo for $40.



Made with Bacon Jim Beam bourbon whiskey, house-made Bloody Mary mix and cream cheese schmear the Bacon Bloody Mary at Tom’s Urban is the salty surprise everyone will be looking for on Jan. 1. Perfect on its own or paired with The Hangover Slopper, no one can beat this delectable drink. Enjoy it starting at $13.50.



Bloody Marys are a favorite inside the Peppermill Fireside Lounge. The Bloody Mary is made with a zesty tomato juice mix and is garnished with a cucumber, stalk of celery, cherry tomato, and a slice of lime. Served in a 15-ounce glass for $9 each.



Johnny's Famous BLT Mary at Hash House A Go Go is served with smoked bacon, a big o' tomato wheel, lettuce and toast for $17.99 (keep the 22 oz souvenir glass); the Hash House Bloody Mary is $15.99 (keep the 22 oz souvenir glass); or a regular Hash House Bloody Mary is $9.99.

The Bloody Marys at Park on Fremont are a popular pick at the restaurant/bar. They offer three to choose from: Texas Tuxedo (Ciroc vodka, cucumber, basil, grape tomatoes, Bloody Mary mix); The Lady Cave (Ketel One vodka, Bloody Mary mix, salt and pepper rim, celery); and the Deby Breakfast Club (bacon-infused Old Templeton Rye Whiskey, Bloody Mary mix, hickory liquid smoke, crisp bacon and half a pickled hard-boiled egg). Cost is $10 each.



FOR THOSE OF US WHO JUST LIKE A GOOD, CHEAP BLOODY MARY



You can't beat the $3 Bloody Marys at No Regrets on West Sunset Road. They set up a build-your-own bar from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Garnishes/ingredients include black pepper, garlic powder, thyme, basil, paprika, lemon pepper, Italian seasoning, dill weed, onion powder, horseradish, extra hot horseradish, oregano, bacon bits, garlic sea salt, pearl onions, pepper sea salt, soy sauce, lime juice, peperoncini, salsa picante, green taco sauce, salsa Brava hot sauce, Tabasco sauce, chipotle Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sweet relish, celery salt, jalapeño hot sauce, pickles, mini meatballs, shrimp, mini smokies, celery, cheese, olives, olive juice, peppers and bacon. Glasses are rimmed with a spiced salt and crushed red pepper. Choice of vodka or tequila.



BJ's Cocktail Lounge offers Bloody Marys for just $4. Their drinks feature their special house vodka, freshly squeezed lime juice, pure tomato juice, a splash of Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, and a dash of black pepper. The Bloody Marys are shaken, poured on the rocks in a glass with a celery salted rim and garnished with 3 olives and a fresh lime wedge.



Jackson's Bar and Grill also offers Bloody Marys for $4. Ingredients include vodka, a special Bloody Mary mix, Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce and salt and pepper. Every drink is garnished with olives and lime.



FLEX Cocktail Lounge on Arville Street offers $4 Bloody Marys during "Recovery Sunday" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every week. The Bloody Marys can be made mild to spicy and are garnished with three large green olives.



The Bloody Marys at Mr. D's on Rainbow Boulevard have a bit of a kick and are $5. Ingredients include choice of vodka, horseradish, Worcestershire Sauce, pepper, fresh lemon and lime, celery salt and a dash of Tabasco. Bacon, celery and other fun garnishes available.

The Tap House on West Charleston Boulevard serves Bloody Marys for $5 each during breakfast on Sundays. The drinks are simple but tasty and are garnished with a stalk of celery, a couple of olives and lemon or lime.



Gold Mine Tavern on Water Street in Henderson is the spot to go for a very good cheap Bloody Mary. The drinks are made with Tito's Handmade Vodka and can be made mild, medium or spicy. Every drink is garnished to perfection. Cost is $6 each.

Ellis Island Casino & Brewery offers a Bloody Mary bar on weekends from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drinks are $7 and extras include lemon, lime, olives, bacon, Tabasco, horseradish, salt and pepper, celery, and chicken and waffles. Add an extra chicken and waffles for $1 or shrimp for $2.



If you are out in Boulder City, you'll want to stop by The Coffee Cup Cafe for one of their very special Bloody Marys. The drinks are made with locally produced Booze Brothers Vodka and Bloody Mary mix made from a "secret recipe." Each 16 oz. drink features a double (almost triple) shot of vodka. Drinks are garnished with a stick of celery, a slice of lime, a green olive and a thick slice of bacon. Cost is $8.



Head to the El Cortez for build-your-own Bloody Mary bars from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for just $9 each. Available at Siegel's 1941, The Parlour Bar and Lobby Bar. Garnishes/extra ingredients include baked bacon strips, dill pickle spears, fresh jalapeno pepper, bitters, celery salt, Frank’s Hot Sauce, pickle juice and many more.



And, for the cheapest Bloody Marys in town, just head to the South Point for $1 Bloody Marys (and mimosas) at all casino bars and the Coronado Cafe from 6 a.m. to noon daily.



IF YOU JUST WANT TO MAKE ONE AT HOME



Classic Bloody Mary Recipe

(serves 2)



2 lime wedges

4 oz high-quality vodka

8 oz Tomato juice

4 dashes Tabasco Sauce

4 dashes Worcestershire sauce

2 pinches celery salt

2 pinches ground black pepper

2 pinches smoked paprika



Put a little celery salt onto a small plate. Rub the juicy side of a lime wedge along the lip of a pint glass. Then, roll the outer edge of the glass in celery salt to coat it; repeat with the second glass. Put some ice cubes in both glasses and set aside. Put the lime wedges into a shaker and add the remaining ingredients. Shake gently several times, then strain into the prepared glasses. Garnish with a celery stalk and the leftover 2 lime wedges.

