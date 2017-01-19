Village Square announces 2017 Third Thursday dates

Village Square kicks off the new year with its first Third Thursday Car Show and Art Festival of 2017 Jan. 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with lots of antique and classic cars, local vendors and free family activities.



Village Square is a 250,000-square-foot open-air dining, retail, entertainment and professional office space center located at Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road.



Military families will be at Village Square raising awareness and accepting new baby item donations for Operation Boots and Booties.



Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12101's largest event in Las Vegas is the Boots and Booties Military Baby Shower to be held at the end of this month right in Las Vegas.



As a nonprofit all donations go directly to women serving in the military and spouses. A list of needed new baby items that may be brought to Village Square on Jan. 19 just ahead of the baby shower: Diapers (size 1-5), wipes, baby bath tubs, bath toys, bottles, bibs, towels, washcloths, blankets, baby clothes (newborn-18 months), baby shampoo, conditioner and lotion.



Also at this month’s Car Show and Arts Festival, Chicago Brewing Company’s 1937 custom Ford beer truck will be on hand providing beer tastings for a good cause as its proceeds benefit selected local nonprofits.



Toys 4 Smiles, a local nonprofit that hand makes and gives free wooden toy car and trucks to children needing a smile will also be at Village Square. Last year, Toys 4 Smiles handed out more than 500 toys to children attending Village Square Third Thursdays events.



Third Thursday will also offer free activities for children including facepainting, balloon art and more. For the grown-ups a classic and hot rod car show, along with local arts and crafts vendors and music, will be highlights of the event.



The 2017 Third Thursday Monthly event dates are (5:30-8:30 p.m.):



Jan. 19

Feb. 16

Mar. 16

Apr. 20

May 18

Jun. 15

Jul. 20

Aug. 17

Sept. 21

Oct. 19

Nov. 16

Dec. 21