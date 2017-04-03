Vendors sought for family bluegrass festival

Calling all artisans! The city of Las Vegas is looking for artisan vendors to showcase and sell their works at the 2017 Family Bluegrass Festival’s Craft Market. The festival will be held Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way.



Applications are free and must be submitted by April 21, 2017, to be considered. Vendor spaces are approximately 5 by 10 feet or 10 by 10 feet. All artists/artisans who create original American/folk arts and crafts in a variety of media, including paints, sculpture, print work, photographs, fabric art, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking and home décor, are encouraged to apply. Please complete the free Vendor Application Form available online at https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/cs/groups/public/documents/document/chjk/mdm2/~edisp/prd036949.pdf and follow the form instructions for submittal. Submissions will be reviewed by the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs management and the event coordinator.



Artists are responsible for their own sales transactions and taxes; there will not be any commission applied to sales. For more information, call 702-229-3514, or visit www.artslasvegas.org.