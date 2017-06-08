Vegas Fringe Festival returns June 9

The 2017 Vegas Fringe Festival, presented by Las Vegas Little Theatre, kicks off June 9.



The festival, which spans two weeks, features 11 offerings from 11 different theatre companies and artists. The festival features both new and established plays.



The festival is being held at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive near the corner of Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard.



Some of the plays include "Former Boyfriends of Maddie Support Group," which is sketch comedy show centering around a program that provides a community for people who are stuggling with the emotional turmoil of having dated the same woman; "The Money Shot," which is about two glamorous movie stars who have one thing in common -- desperation; "Mother Fruppets," a deranged sketch comedy from some truly warped minds; and "In The Beginning," which mixes biblical and Jewish traditional beliefs.



Each play will be presented several times over the two weekends.



