The wait is over for Momofuku in Las Vegas

Momofuku, the long-awaited restaurant from Chef David Chang, has finally arrived at The Cosmopolitan.



Chang opened his first Momofuku restaurant -- Momofuku Noodle Bar -- in New York in 2004. Since then, he has opened restaurants in New York, Washington, D.C, Toronto and Sydney, Australia. The Las Vegas restaurant is the first Momofuku restaurant on the West Coast.



“Our arrival in Las Vegas has been a long time coming, and we’re stoked to have landed at The Cosmopolitan,” said Chang. “I hope the restaurant will be a fun, celebratory spot where there’s something for everyone on the menu, whether you’re splurging or having a quiet dinner on a Tuesday.”



The design of the Momofuku restaurant at The Cosmopolitan is based on the restaurants in New York but is also influenced by Las Vegas.



Diners are greeted by a series of custom neon signs in the Peach Bar. The main dining room features lass, white oak, raw oiled steel, and concrete - elements mirrored at other Momofuku locations. Artist David Choe, a friend of Momofuku, created a five panel mural for the dining room. Both Chang and Choe are dog lovers, and the mural features Seve Chang (David’s dog) and Rosie (Choe’s beloved Rottweiler).



A raised private dining room, lined with custom carpet that includes the Momofuku peach logo, overlooks the Las Vegas Strip.



The menu features pork meatballs, soft boiled eggs with smoked trout roe, pork belly and shrimp buns, chickpea ramen, kimchi stew, chilled spicy noodles, fried chicken and caviar, salt & pepper lobster, oysters on the half shell and beef tartare, roasted mussles, smoked pork chops, fried Brussels sprouts and more.



The new restaurant is located on the 2nd level of the hotel-casino, next to Christina Tosi's Milk Bar, which made its debut in late December. Momofuku is open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. daily.



