Sign for new White Castle goes up in Downtown Las Vegas

There will soon be another White Castle location in the Las Vegas valley.



The 2nd location is scheduled to open late September in Downtown Las Vegas, according to General Manager Michael Heid. The new restaurant will be located on the corner of 4th and Fremont streets in the space formerly occupied by a Harley-Davidson retail store.



The sign went up over the weekend and is causing quite a bit of excitement online. People lined up for hours in 2015 for several weeks for a chance to eat a White Castle burger when the first location opened on the Las Vegas Strip.