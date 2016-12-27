SeaQuest opens at The Boulevard mall

The SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium opened Dec. 12 at The Boulevard mall.



SeaQuest features more than 30 themed exhibits, featuring marine life, exotic birds and reptiles.



The experience is located between Macy's and Goodwill. Visitors will travel through majestic themed exhibits that travel through the California Coast to the Amazon Rainforest, Egyptian Desert, Mayan Jungle, and the Caribbean Cove with additional interactive exhibits such as Shark Lagoon.



True to the quest, guests were invited to connect with animals and their eco-systems through various hands-on activities which include hand feeding sharks, stingrays, birds and tropical animals.



Sansone Companies purchased The Boulevard in 2013. Since then, the company has invested over $30 million, including a recently completed, $1.4 million investment in security improvements and upgrades to the property, which included investments in landscaping, security and personnel.

