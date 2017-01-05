R&B singer Keith Sweat announces Las Vegas shows

R&B singer Keith Sweat has announced a limited engagement in the Donny & Marie Showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas.



In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Keith’s triple-platinum album, “Make It Last Forever,” fans can anticipate to hear a variety of his notable hits including “I Want Her,” “Twisted” and “Nobody.” Joining the famed singer-songwriter on the Las Vegas stage will be stand-up comedian and long-serving MADtv cast member, Aries Spears.



"This is what I like to call the second act of my career,” says Keith. “This is the most exciting moment in my life. I cannot wait to hit the Flamingo stage and take Las Vegas fans on the Keith Sweat magical musical journey! Fasten your seatbelts Vegas - it’s going to be a thrilling ride.”



The show will be titled "Keith Sweat: Last Forever." Special guest will be Aries Spears.



Show dates are Jan. 17-21, Jan. 24-28 and Jan. 31 and Feb. 1-4.



Ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees. VIP seats including a meet and greet with Keith Sweat are also available. Tickets are available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or by visiting www.keithsweatvegas.com. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

