Plantone's Italian Market celebrates opening with free pizza

Plantone's Italian Market on West Warm Springs Road celebrated its grand opening today by giving away pizza to the first 100 people in line.



Excited customers began lining up early this morning. The first 100 guests in line who purchased a large salad, individual pizza or large sandwich received a punch card redeemable for one free individual pizza every week for a year.



Plantone's is the lifelong dream of Las Vegas local Glenn Plantone. The market offers freshly prepared, high-quality Italian fare. Featuring pizza, pasta, salads, subs and desserts, guests can build their own creations or choose from chef-crafted signature dishes. Plantone’s keeps it authentic with handmade mozzarella, pesto, focaccia bread, roasted peppers, tiramisu, ricotta cheesecake and more.



Italian and American beer and wine are also available for guests to sit back and relax in the dining room or al fresco on the wrap-around patio at Las Vegas’ newest Italian deli.



Plantones is located at 8680 W. Warm Springs Road near South Durango Drive.