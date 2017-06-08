One-of-a-kind installation makes Venetian debut this week

A one-of-a-kind art installation by Anne Patterson is making its debut this week in the Waterfall Atrium at The Venetian.
The installation features 32 miles of satin ribbon suspended from the atrium's soaring 55-foot ceiling. Inspired by the sky, the installation consists of approximately 3,500 strategically-placed, vertically-hanging strands of ribbon of 15 varying shades from blue to plum to Navajo turquoise and emerald.
Anne Patterson began her career designing sets and visual accompaniments for orchestras. Her first major art installation, Graced With Light - The Ribbon Project, at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, was installed in 2013, and was met with critical acclaim.