New summer concert series in Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin has announced a summer concert series titled Summer Stage.



Performances will take place on The Lawn every Wednesday night through July 19. General admission is free and the entire family is welcome.



The lineup is as follows:



June 14

Daniel Park

Ryan Whyte-Maloney



June 21

Cameron Dettman

Cameron Calloway



June 28

Union Drifters

The Orange Feathers

(Matt Morgan's Acoustic Duo)



**No performance on July 5**



July 12

Stoked!

Kaylie Foster



July 19

Jeremy Cornwell

Noelle Chiodo



The festivities begin at 4 p.m. with a DJ and each performer or band will perform for an hour. The event will end at 9 p.m. Attendees are encourage to bring blankets. Restaurants at Downtown Summerlin will offer special take-out menus. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase from Grape Street Cafe & Wine Bar.



VIP seating will be available for premier viewing. Patrons interested in VIP seating must spend a minimum of $25 the day of the concert at Downtown Summerlin retail and restaurant partners to receive two VIP seats. Guests will be required to show their receipts to Concierge upon arrival to the VIP section. VIP seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.



For additional information, please visit please visit www.downtownsummerlin.com or call 702.832.1055.