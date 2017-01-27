Locals who paid for parking get free Sake Bomb

Sake Rok is offering a complimentary round of signature Sake Bombs to guests that show their local ID and a parking stub.



As long as guests are joining Sake Rok for lunch or dinner (event nights included) and one person at the table can show a time and date-stamped parking stub as well as proof of Nevada residency, up to four guests of legal drinking age at the table will receive a Sake Bomb on the house.



Sake Bombs are made by dropping Sake Rok’s private-label sake into a glass of Kirin.



Located at MGM Resorts’ The Park, Sake Rok encourages guests to park at New York-New York or Monte Carlo; however, the restaurant will redeem this local promotion with proof of any parking ticket from the surrounding resorts.