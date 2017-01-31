Jaburritos giving away 100 sushi burritos today

The newest location of Jaburritos is giving away free sushi burritos to the first 100 customers on Tuesday.



Las Vegas' original sushi burrito restaurant is opening its first location on the Las Vegas Strip at The LINQ Promenade at 11 a.m.



Customers should arrive early to secure a spot in line.



"Las Vegas has become such a food-driven city, and Jaburritos is excited to be a part of this culinary movement," said owner Ken Aoki. "Opening the first sushi burrito restaurant on the Strip is an honor, and we hope visitors from around the world will enjoy our creations as much as we enjoy making them."



Jaburritos serves made-to-order sushi burritos stuffed with savory Japanese and Mexican inspired ingredients and flavors. After opening in October 2015, Jaburritos developed a cult following with locals and is now excited to offer sushi burritos to the 42 million visitors that travel to Las Vegas each year.



The LINQ location will be open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight. For the complete menu, please visit jaburritos.com.