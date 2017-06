If you need a ride to the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC Las Vegas) next week, there is a new and free way to get there.



100 buses will run on a continuous loop from external lots at Craig Ranch Park, just off Interstate 15.



The free Park & Ride option will be available to fans on a first come, first served basis, each night from 6 p.m. through the end of the event.

OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR 2017 ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL



Festival goers will need to have their festival wristbands and be prepared to go through additional security checks upon arrival at EDC Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

ALISON WONDERLAND, DIPLO AMONG LINEUP FOR 2017 EDC LAS VEGAS



A limited number of tickets are still available for EDC Las Vegas 2017. To purchase your tickets and to stay up-to-date on the latest news regarding EDC Las Vegas, head to ElectricDaisyCarnival.com.

Click here for more information about the buses.