Hopped Taco Thowdown happening this weekend

The very first Hopped Taco Throwdown is happening this weekend at the headquarters for Zappos on Stewart Avenue.



Motley Brews, the creators of Great Vegas Beer Festival, have gathered some of the city’s most innovative chefs to step out of their culinary comfort zones to create tasty and inventive tacos. Tacos will be judged in three categories, including: Hopped Taco, for best-beer-infused taco; Taco Loco, for most creative taco; and Taco Dulce, for best dessert taco.



A sampling of competing tacos includes:

La Vaca Borracha, a braised short rib taco with house-made pickles and fresh herbs on a mole tortilla, created by The Black Sheep

Drunk, Drunk, Goose, a split-roasted goose taco with El Jefe mole served in a blue corn tortilla from Citizens Kitchen and Bar

Oh Not So Sweet, a dessert taco made with crispy sweetbreads, guanciale and marmalade, by FIX Restaurant & Bar

The Drunk Rabbit, with lager-braised rabbit, jicama, passion fruit and summer truffle, created by Herringbone

Choco Taco, made with a churro taco shell filled with horchata ice cream, barley wine dulce de leche, candied malted barley and chocolate drizzle, by Tacos & Beer

The Italian Stallion, a crispy salumi taco shell with Pecorino Toscano, olive and fennel salsa and pepperoncini, by Buddy V’s

Tickets to Hopped Taco Throwdown, which is limited to 1,200 attendees, start at $50 plus fees for general admission, which includes access to the event from 8 to 11 p.m. along with a tasting glass, unlimited beer and taco samples. Tickets are limited and available now at www.hoppedtaco.com.

