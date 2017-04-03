Golfstream hosting sports tournament at MGM's LEVEL UP

Golfstream, the world’s first indoor laser golf course and private suite, and MGM Grand, has announced they will be hosting the first skill-based sports tournament-for-cash on a Las Vegas casino floor at the resort’s new interactive lounge LEVEL UP.



As part of MGM’s new “place to play” concept, LEVEL UP introduces skill-based entertainment geared toward the next generation of gamers, as well as existing players. Adding to the experience, Golfstream, a member of the Nevada eSports Alliance, and MGM Grand will launch skill-based tournaments that can be played on famous golf holes with moving greens and laser guidance, while also offering interactive putting and other mini-games for players of all skill levels.





The skill-based sports tournaments mark the first time players in Las Vegas will have the opportunity to compete for cash and prizes using their golf skills, rather than relying on luck. Kicking off in conjunction with the men’s college basketball semifinal tournament games this weekend, the Golfstream Suite will utilize its moving greens, laser guidance on the greens, and VR golf simulators to initially offer three different types of tournaments: a 30-second timed Putting Challenge, a Closest to the Pin Challenge and a Longest Drive Challenge. Each tournament begins with up to 50 players and includes three rounds. The four players with the highest scores at the end of the first round will advance to the semi-finals, and the top two will compete for the grand prize.



Now, as a mainstay at MGM Grand’s LEVEL UP, Golfstream players can experience a one-of-a-kind augmented reality while enjoying a VIP lounge, food and beverage service, and a private model caddy. While skill-based tournaments will be held on an ongoing basis, the Golfstream Suite is also available for group reservations and open for walk-up use



For more information about Golfstream and the skill-based tournaments, or to reserve the Golfstream Suite, go to PlayGolfstream.com and follow: @PlayGlolfstream on Twitter, @PlayGolfstream on Instagram and /PlayGolfstream on Facebook.