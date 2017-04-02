Give blood and receive tickets to TENORS OF ROCK

In celebration of World Rock ‘N’ Roll Day, Harrah’s Las Vegas headliners TENORS OF ROCK are teaming up with the American Red Cross to combat the ongoing need for blood donations across the valley.



All volunteers who sign up in advance and give blood at the Smith’s Food & Drug Store blood drive (2255 E. Centennial Pkwy) between 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on April 13, will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to experience TENORS OF ROCK, and will be entered to win a staycation that includes a one-night stay for two at Harrah’s Las Vegas, and a $75 dining credit to Toby Keith’s ‘I Love This Bar & Grill.’



All interested donors must schedule an appointment in advance at RedCrossBlood.org using the sponsor code: RockAndRollLV.



Powered by five burly British frontmen backed by a full band and masterfully choreographed dancers, TENORS OF ROCK brings reimagined versions of some of the most beloved rock anthems and biggest songs of all-time to life in a fresh twist on the traditional rock show at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Tight harmonies and wide-ranging vocals are flawlessly deployed on the greatest sing-out-loud songs from the ‘60s through present day, and displayed in a high-octane rock show setting with stunning sets and all of the showmanship that made the songs famous. For more information, visit TenorsOfRock.com and connect with the show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.