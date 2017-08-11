Get ready to rave on the Las Vegas Monorail

The first-ever Sound Check silent rave is happening Aug. 11 inside a Las Vegas Monorail train.



Las Vegas Monorail has teamed up with nightlife enthusiasts YAYFRIENDS! to offer an on-train private disco dance party where attendees wear headphones that tune into the DJ’s spinning tracks.



Proceeds from this event will be donated to Deaf Centers of Nevada. Sound Check was developed to provide the ability for the hearing impaired to restore music in their lives while enriching the local music community. More than 100 participants are expected to join Friday’s event.



The event is taking place from 7 p.m. until midnight. Participants may join as little or as long as they like.



Tickets may be purchased for $1 (local fare) plus $5 suggested donation for headphones; anyone holding any class of Monorail ticket may also obtain the headphones for $5.



Local fares require valid Nevada ID and may be purchased at the Las Vegas Monorail MGM Grand station customer service desk from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. All other Las Vegas Monorail Station customer service desks are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



