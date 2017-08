One of the most popular singers on the 1980s, Rick Springfield, is performing for free in Downtown Las Vegas this weekend.



Springfield's biggest hits include "Jessie's Girl," "Don't Talk to Strangers," "Affair of the heart" and "Love Somebody."



Springfield also portrayed Dr. Noah Drake on "General Hospital" from 1981 to 1983 and 2005 to 2008 and 2012.



He is performing at 9 p.m. Aug. 12 on the 1st Street Stage at Fremont Experience.



Springfield's performance is part of the Downtown Rocks "One Louder" summer concert series.



Future performances include Seether on Aug. 26; Collective Soul on Sept. 1; Better Than Ezra on Sept. 3; and Chevelle on Sept. 30.



Admission is free.