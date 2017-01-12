Free pizza at Blaze Pizza on Friday

Blaze Pizza is opening a new location in Las Vegas and they are giving away pizza to celebrate.



The pizza giveaway will happen on Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. In order to receive free pizza, you must be a local and show they you have liked or follow Blaze Pizza on either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.



The restaurant is located at Montecito Marketplace near Smith’s Grocery Store, 7160 N. Durango Drive.



Blaze debuted in Nevada in May 2015 with the opening of the first Henderson location (10520 South Eastern Ave.). In August 2015, a second area location opened in Las Vegas (6211 N Decatur Blvd.), followed by a third location opened in Henderson in April 2016, near the Henderson Galleria Mall (673 Mall Ring Circle).



Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable.



“Our mission at Blaze is really simple – we’re taking pizza back to its roots, “said Jim Mizes, president & COO of Blaze Pizza. “By making dough in-house, carefully sourcing ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait. It’s changing the way people think about and eat pizza.”



Blaze’s obsessive attention to detail extends well beyond the food, with a carefully considered, modern approach to restaurant design. Driven by its commitment to “Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet,” the restaurant is constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting. Additionally, many of the restaurant’s unconventional design elements were inspired by the company’s celebration of individual expression.



