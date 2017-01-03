Food, drink specials for CES attendees

With approximately 170,000 people in Las Vegas to attend CES, it is a profitable time for many restaurants and other businesses located near the convention center.



Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will offer two-for-one draft beer specials to CES attendees with a valid badge. Guests can select from any of Beer Park’s extensive selection of more than 36 draft brews, ranging from smooth to hoppy.



Beer Park will also offer its full menu of tailgate-style food options, including the Shock Top bratwurst, a Bavarian-style bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and spicy grain mustard, priced at $10.95; the classic BEER PARK cheeseburger, topped with American cheese, smoked onions, black pepper baconnaise, shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes, priced at $9.95; or the classic pulled pork sandwich, served with pit baked beans and the kick of jalapeño coleslaw, priced at $11.95.



HEXX Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas will offer a prix-fixe menu for badge holders for $34.95 per person. Menu highlights include choice of salad, roasted tomato bisque, Maryland crab cakes or jumbo shrimp and choice of HEXX's classic burger, chicken & apple-cheddar waffles, grilled king salmon with Manhattan clam chowder, a 14-ounce rib-eye or roasted sea bass. A signle-origin chocolate bar will also be available for discounted price of $4.95 per bar.



CRUSH at MGM Grand will offer a decadent three-course dinner for badge holders for $75. First course includes choice of Caesar salad, Heirloom tomatoes with burrate, Alaskan crab risotto or ricotta gnocchi. Choice of entrees include grilled salmon, half-roasted chicken with brocclini or charred New York sirloin. The final course will be a dessert tasting.



La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn las Vegas invites badge holders to enjoy a four-course dinner for $59. First course is a baby kale salad mixed with currants, goat cheese and almond vinaigrette; second course is bacon-wrapped dates with blue cheese fondue; third course is sliced Dragon’s Milk Stout steak with roasted fingerling potatoes; and final course is a dessert trio featuring La Cave’s most popular desserts.



Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops will offer breakfast to CES attendees prior to the conference from 8 to 11 a.m. Known for its Mexican food, Cabo will serve its Breakfast quesadilla, a combination of scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, pico de gallo and cheddar and jack cheese served in a flour tortilla, priced at $11.95; and the HBLT breakfast sandwich, made with layers of ham, bacon, lettuce and tomato, topped with two fried eggs on thick brioche toast, priced at $11.95.



Crazy Horse III will give on free drink to attendees of CES with an official badge. Plus, badge holders can receive free limo service and cover by calling 702-673-1700.



There will also be a variety of parties for CES attendees during the giant tech show.



The TAO Nightclub at The Venetian is hosting the opening party on Jan 5 starting at 10:30 p.m. There will be an open bar from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Must have badge.



The annual Upload Party will be held on the top 2 floors of The Palms from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 6.



The C Space Party is taking place on Jan. 6 at JEWEL Nightclub. The first 500 CES attendees will be admitted for free and receive one drink tickets. Must have badge.



The closing party will take place at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan. Attendees will be admitted from from 10:30 p.m. until close. Attendees will also receive an exclusive wristband for an open bar from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Must have badge.

