Enter for chance to win tickets to see 'TORUK -- The First Flight'

Cirque du Soleil is bring "TORUK -- The First Flight" to the T-Mobile Arena this week and they are giving away tickets.



Artists from the show will make a special appearance at this week's Party at The Park, which happens every Tuesday night.



The artists will perform a breathtaking aerial act, giving guests a sneak preview of the show.

The event will also give fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to mingle with Cirque du Soleil artists in costume, with an exclusive giveaway for two family four-packs available to those who attend that evening. For the chance to win, guests must submit their name to the ballot box located at the media check-in table near Bliss Dance. Interview opportunities will be available upon request.



The Park is located in front of T-Mobile Arena. Party at The Park begins at 5 p.m. every week. Complete with live entertainment and $5 beer, wine and shot specials, the event also includes access to some of the hottest restaurants in town, creating an unforgettable outdoor experience.



"TORUK -- The First Flight" will be presented inside the T-Mobile Arena Jan. 18-22. The show brings the world of Pandora to life in a visually stunning live setting featuring cutting edge visuals, puppetry and stagecraft buoyed by a soaring cinematic score. Tickets are on sale now starting at $39. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/toruk.