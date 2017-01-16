Enter for chance to win tickets to see 'TORUK -- The First Flight'

12:45 PM, Jan 16, 2017
27 mins ago
Photographer:Errisson Lawrence
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photo Credit: Jesse Faatz

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cirque du Soleil is bring "TORUK -- The First Flight" to the T-Mobile Arena this week and they are giving away tickets.

Artists from the show will make a special appearance at this week's Party at The Park, which happens every Tuesday night.

The artists will perform a breathtaking aerial act, giving guests a sneak preview of the show.

RELATED: Cirque du Soleil bringing Avatar-inspired show 'TORUK' to Las Vegas

The event will also give fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to mingle with Cirque du Soleil artists in costume, with an exclusive giveaway for two family four-packs available to those who attend that evening. For the chance to win, guests must submit their name to the ballot box located at the media check-in table near Bliss Dance. Interview opportunities will be available upon request.

The Park is located in front of T-Mobile Arena. Party at The Park begins at 5 p.m. every week. Complete with live entertainment and $5 beer, wine and shot specials, the event also includes access to some of the hottest restaurants in town, creating an unforgettable outdoor experience.

"TORUK -- The First Flight" will be presented inside the T-Mobile Arena Jan. 18-22. The show brings the world of Pandora to life  in a visually stunning live setting featuring cutting edge visuals, puppetry and stagecraft buoyed by a soaring cinematic score. Tickets are on sale now starting at $39. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/toruk.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top