Elton John announces April, May performances in Las Vegas

The legendary Elton John has announced performance dates for April and May at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.



"The Million Dollar Piano" will be presented April 25-26, April 28-29, May 1 and May 3-5. Tickets go on sale Jan. 20.



“The Million Dollar Piano” features iconic hits and classic album tracks from throughout Elton’s incredible five-decade career, all enhanced by the most elaborate stage design Elton has ever used.



The show is named after the show's namesake piano, an engineering marvel featuring more than 68 LED video screens.



Elton John’s band features Nigel Olsson on drums, part of Elton's original three-piece band, as well as musical director Davey Johnstone (who first recorded with Elton in 1971 and joined the band a year later) on guitar, Matt Bissonette on bass, John Mahon on percussion, and Kim Bullard on keyboards, with a special appearance by percussionist Ray Cooper.



lton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 38 gold and 31 platinum or multi-platinum albums as well as 58 Billboard Top 40 singles, and he has sold more than 250 million records worldwide. Elton holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, “Candle in the Wind 1997,” which sold 37 million copies, as well as for most appearances on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart with his most recent single “A Good Heart” (from his latest album “Wonderful Crazy Night”) marking his 72nd entry. He has also written the music for stage and screen successes Billy Elliot: The Musical, Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, and The Lion King, which was named the highest-grossing stage show or film release in the world. Elton has over 4,000 performances, in more than 80 countries, to his credit since launching his first tour in 1970.



Ticket prices start at $55 (prices include a 9% Live Entertainment Tax). VIP packages are available. Orders are subject to additional service charges and fees. There is an eight (8) ticket limit per guest. Tickets may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 888-4-ELTON J, or online at thecolosseum.com or axs.com. For groups of 20 or more, call (702) 731-7208.