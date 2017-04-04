EASTER 2017: Meals, egg hunts, special events and more in Las Vegas

The following is a list of dining specials for Easter, appearances by the Easter Bunny, Easter egg hunts, special events and more. To submit items for this list, send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.

DINING

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

Bistro 57 will serve a stuffed lobster tail with spinach linguini, topped with a light, sweet tomato sauce for $45.



FARM will serve pineapple ham with baby carrots, mashed potatoes and a house salad or cup of soup of the day for $11.99 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.



Medley Buffet will serve Easter brunch and dinner from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., featuring a bounty of seafood selections, cold crab, prime rib and much more. Get it for $19.99 with your Aliante Players Club card.



MRKT will serve a grilled lamb tenderloin accompanied by Swiss chard with lobster, cauliflower puree and pistou sauce for $55.



Americana Las Vegas

An egg hunt for kids with the Easter bunny, a wine hunt for mom and award-winning cuisine will come together in a festive Easter brunch at Americana Las Vegas, located in the Desert Shores community. Brunch will also be extended to two days, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. onApril 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16.



Prepared by Executive Chef and Owner Stephen Blandino, Americana’s Easter brunch will offer an array of dishes served in tasting portions, including prosciutto-wrapped Caesar salad with white anchovies and croutons; pork chop with poached egg; tequila-cured salmon served atop a toasted bagel with cream cheese; fresh Hawaiian tuna poke served with seaweed and wonton chips; eggs Benedict served with tender pork belly and hollandaise sauce; “Shrimp-n-Grits” topped with a brandy reduction; and Baja fish tacos with a flavorful mango salsa and tomatillo chili.



Americana’s Easter brunch is priced at $38 for adults, $19 for children 8 and older and free for children under 8. There is also an option of bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys for an additional $12. Reservations are available now and can be scheduled on OpenTable or by calling 702-331-5565.



Cannery Casino Hotel

Cannery Row Buffet will serve special dishes for Easter from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., including peel-and-eat shrimp, carved roasted turkey breast, baked ham, roasted leg of lamb, assorted cobblers and Easter cookies. Get it for $13.99 with a C.A.N. Club card. Children ages 3-7 can dine for $9.99.



Waverly’s Steakhouse will serve a three-course special for $45. Select either roasted bacon corn chowder or a house salad to start, then enjoy a rosemary and garlic grilled rack of lamb with demi-glace, served with truffle potatoes and fresh asparagus with hollandaise sauce. Indulge your sweet tooth with Georgia peach cobbler, topped with vanilla ice cream and cinnamon, for dessert.



Victory’s Café will serve a New York Steak and shrimp scampi combo paired with mashed potatoes and vegetables for $12.99 from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.



Vino’s Ristorante will serve a stuffed chicken breast special for $17.99. The meal includes a chicken breast stuffed with pancetta and mushrooms, served with a red wine demi-glace, grilled polenta and roasted vegetables.



Eastside Cannery Casino and Hotel

Cannery Row Buffet will serve an Easter brunch, featuring roasted turkey breast, baked ham, roasted leg of lamb and Easter cookies, in addition to its already generous selection of regular brunch items. Get it for $13.99 with a C.A.N. Club card. Children ages 4-9 can dine for $11.99.



Carve will serve a three-course Easter dinner for $36. Start with your choice of cream of asparagus soup or a house salad, then enjoy slow-braised lamb shank on parmesan and truffle risotto, paired with sautéed baby vegetables. Finish the meal with banana bread pudding topped with Foster sauce.



Snaps will serve a three-course meal for $10.99 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Start with a potato leek soup or a house salad, then enjoy honey-glazed baked ham, accompanied by candied yams, mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables and toasted candied pecans. Finish with a slice of banana cream pie.



Eldorado Casino

Mary’s Diner will serve an Easter special of corned baked ham with black cherry sauce, plus your choice of potato, vegetables, soup or salad, and a slice of pie for $9.99.



Green Valley Ranch

Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis

Guests will be able to indulge in the various buffet stations including choice of traditional buffet offerings, as well as salads, cheese and charcuterie, griddle delights, eggs and omelets, seafood and sushi options, and much more! All tables will also receive a fresh baked pastry and bread basket filled with cross buns, sweet cornbread, and cherry turnovers, to name a few. In addition, unlimited champagne and mimosas will be available. The brunch buffet is priced at $89 for adults and $39 for children per person and will be available on Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. call 702-617-7075 to make reservations.



HEXX Kitchen + Bar

HEXX Kitchen + Bar will celebrate Easter with a decadent dinner menu and themed gift baskets filled with their world-famous bean-to-bar chocolate this year. Executive Chef Matthew Piekarski has created a themed menu for the holiday including Easter items such as tender honey-glazed ham, warm parsley butter potatoes, roasted carrots and whole wheat Parker House rolls. The pre-fixe menu will be available for dinner and is priced at $21.95.



Jokers Wild Casino

The Court Café will serve an Easter special of corned baked ham and black cherry sauce, plus your choice of potato, vegetables, soup or salad, and a slice of pie for $9.99.



Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

Pancho's will offer a festive champagne brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 16. With the purchase of an entrée, guests will receive complimentary champagne, seasonal fruit and buñuelos for dessert—crispy pastries sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. Some top brunch selections include the Huevos Divorciados (pictured), two eggs cooked over-medium separated by a beef enchilada covered with a chunky Poblano sauce and sprinkled with Cojita cheese, priced at $17.95, and Enchiladas de Avocado y Artichoke Hearts, featuring enchiladas stuffed with avocado and sautéed artichoke hearts, priced at $18.95.



The Orleans Hotel and Casino

Copper Whisk Café will serve an Easter meal for $15.99. It includes a glass of house wine or a bottle of domestic beer; a choice of soup or salad; and entrée selections of either grilled shrimp and vegetable skewers served on jasmine rice, or New Zealand baby lamb chops served with potato pancakes. Finish the meal with a fresh fruit tart.



Red Rock Resort

Tbones Chophouse & Lounge

Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

The Angry Butcher will host a special Easter edition of its “Third Sunday” brunch. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., features live music by Calvin Brooks, and a variety of favorites on the menu, including The Butcher’s French Toast, Blackened Salmon plates, a wide variety of omelets and much more.



Spago by Wolfgang Puck

Spago at The Forum Shops at Caesars plans to feature Fresh Starts – pressed juices, smoothies, fruit platters; Shares – brioche “monkey bread,” warm sugar donuts, crab deviled eggs, artisanal cheese & salume board; The Raw Bar – Moonstone oysters on the half shell, Chilled jumbo shrimp cocktail; Breakfast – Berries and cream waffle, Croque Monsieur; and Applewood smoked bacon to toasted cherry walnut bread by the plenty, the menu is catered to all types of tastes. Paired with the traditional lunch menu of hand-tossed pizzas, salads, appetizers and classic entrées, this brunch will have your taste buds into overdrive. Be sure to secure your seat in the café area beginning at 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Brigg’s Oyster Co. will serve two three-course meal selections for Easter. Start with a green salad topped with red and yellow tear-drop tomatoes, cucumbers and champagne citrus dressing. For your main entrée, select either jumbo shrimp pasta, served on a bed of pappardelle pasta drizzled with lobster cream sauce and an herb drizzle infusion, for $30; or a sautéed sea bass filet, accompanied by wasabi whipped potatoes and grilled asparagus for $38. Finish the meal with a slice of strawberry cheesecake.



SC Prime will serve several prix fixe meal selections for Easter. Each meal starts with either sausage asparagus potato soup or a fresh shrimp and spinach salad. Then select the grilled filet mignon with bacon-wrapped gulf shrimp for $58; blackened Alaskan halibut for $52; or the rosemary garlic-crusted New Zealand lamb rack for $49. Enjoy a slice of raspberry white chocolate cheesecake for dessert.



St. Tropez Buffet will serve Easter brunch and dinner for $15.99 with a B Connected card. Brunch hours will run from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and dinner from 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Special additions include a made-to-order omelet station, special brunch entrees including Belgian waffles, French toast, biscuits and gravy, home-fried potatoes, Cajun-style salmon, menudo, Monterey pork chops and much more. Don’t miss the chocolate fountain and much more on the dessert station!



Via Brasil Steakhouse

Easter Brunch Weekend will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16. The 3-course Easter Brunch is priced at $36.99 per adult.



Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin opens to the neighborhood beginning at 10:30 a.m. and is set to produce an array of offerings including Crispy Brioche French Toast with market berry jam, maple syrup, a traditional rendition of Eggs Benedict with poached eggs, country ham, spinach, hollandaise over an English muffin, and a Smoked Salmon lox spread complete with a toasted bagel, chive cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers. Don’t forget to accompany your plates with Bottomless Mimosas for $16, fresh made berry smoothies for those looking for a more well-balanced sampling, or a Bloody Mary available from a customized cart with more than 15 toppings and eight varieties of hot sauces to choose from. Entrées begin at $9.



EASTER BUNNY



The Easter Bunny is available for visits and photos at the Galleria at Sunset mall through Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. He will visit and take photos with children of all ages. Fur babies are invited to take have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



EASTER EGG HUNTS

The city of Las Vegas is hosting two Easter egg-themed events this month. The first one is organized by the Lieburn Senior Center and invites grandparents to plan a picnic with their grandchildren for 11 a.m. April 12. The center will provide dessert and a craft for the children to make, as well as an egg hunt in Charleston Neighborhood Preservation Park, located at 6508 Hyde Ave. The cost is $3 per grandchild. Space is limited and participants are encouraged to sign up early for the “Grandparent Easter Picnic & Egg Hunt” by calling the center at 702-229-1600. The city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Downtown Area Command invite residents to bring children ages walking to 12 years old to a free Easter egg hunt April 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Stupak Community Center, located at 251 W. Boston Ave. The event will include games, prizes and plenty of fun. No registration is required. For more information on the event at Stupak Community Center, call 702-229-2488.



Galleria at Sunset will team up with Sunny 106.5 to offer free family activities and egg hunts on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Galleria’s Plaza. Bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, free face painting and a balloon artist will also be available. Registration begins at 9 a.m. on the upper plaza and is on a first-come-first-served basis. Each child must register and have a wristband to participate. Egg hunts are divided by age, with hunts for children ages 0-4 and ages 5-9. Children can redeem eggs for candy and prizes at the redemption booth located on the lower plaza next to Bravo!

SPECIAL EVENTS

The 3rd annual Hop & Bop Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Festival for children with special needs and their families will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 at the Horses4Heroes Community Center at Floyd Lamb Park on Tule Springs Road. Guests will enjoy entertainment, from live music and dancing to visits with the Easter Bunny. Children will be able to pet barnyard animals, Bungee Jump, and enjoy face painting and other

activities. The event also features a Resource Fair, food truck treats, a Easter Basket silent auction

and an Easter egg hunt offering more than 7,000 eggs for children to find and add to their Easter

baskets. There are five egg hunt times: 12:00pm, 12:30pm, 1pm, 1:30pm and 2pm. The Egg Hunts are open

to children ages 3 to 17. The event is free to all children with special needs or medical conditions. Family members and friends are encouraged to give a $5 donation to attend. The park charges $6 for parking, though it is free with a military ID. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP with the number of adults and children

to RSVP@ProjectSunshineNevada.org

