Diana Ross will perform a limited engagement at Wynn Las Vegas with a show titled "Diana Ross: Endless Memories" in October.



She will be performing Oct. 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28.



Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 9. The price ranges from $60.50 to $296 plus applicable fees with $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Diana Ross Charitable Foundation. Tickets can be bought at the Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com.