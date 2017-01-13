Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla bringing summer tour to Las Vegas

Joyce Lupiani
3:03 PM, Jan 13, 2017
2 hours ago

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen perform at YouTube Presents Def Leppard At The House Of Blues at House of Blues Sunset Strip on June 6, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Poison singer Bret Michaels performs during a sold-out show at the Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort August 17, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The rock group is touring in support of the new album of cover songs, "Poison'd!"

Ethan Miller
Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla have announced a huge summer tour and they will be making a stop in Las Vegas.

The first show will happen April 8 in New Hampshire and will end June 25 in Indiana.

There are 38 total shows. Def Leppard will perform alone at a handful of shows.

Front man Joe Elliott says, “We're thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn't play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There's a great buzz around the band right now and we're loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received.”

Tickets for most shows will go on sale Jan. 20 and 21.

They will perform in Las Vegas on June 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Def Leppard has also released a video for "Animal" via Brave Worlds. The live video clip is from the band's recently announced concert film, "And There Will Be A Next Time -- Live From Detroit," which will be released. on Feb. 10.



