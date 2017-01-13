Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla bringing summer tour to Las Vegas

Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla have announced a huge summer tour and they will be making a stop in Las Vegas.



The first show will happen April 8 in New Hampshire and will end June 25 in Indiana.



There are 38 total shows. Def Leppard will perform alone at a handful of shows.



Front man Joe Elliott says, “We're thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn't play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There's a great buzz around the band right now and we're loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received.”



Tickets for most shows will go on sale Jan. 20 and 21.



They will perform in Las Vegas on June 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.



Def Leppard has also released a video for "Animal" via Brave Worlds. The live video clip is from the band's recently announced concert film, "And There Will Be A Next Time -- Live From Detroit," which will be released. on Feb. 10.







CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO