Brewers announced for Great Vegas Festival of Beer

Nevada’s largest beer festival, Great Vegas Festival of Beer, has announced its lineup of brewers participating in the Grand Tasting from 3 to 7 p.m. on April 8.



More than 100 of the world’s top craft breweries are now on tap to pour their crafts at the Grand Tasting, serving more than 500 different brews throughout the festival. Guests will also enjoy a celebrity chef-laden Gastropub, BrewLogic educational sessions, a Silent Disco and many other unique experiences.



Local brewers include PT’s, Joseph James, CraftHaus, Banger Brewing, Bad Beat Brewing, Big Dog’s Brewing, Tenaya Creek, Hop Nuts Brewing and more. Out-of-state brewers include: Hop Valley Brewing, from Eugene, Ore.; Stone Brewing, from Escondido, Calif.; Sierra Nevada, from Chico, Calif.; Deschutes, from Bend, Ore.; Left Coast, from San Clemente, Calif.; Elysian, from Seattle; 10 Barrel, from Bend, Ore.; Full Sail, from Hood River, Ore.; College Street Brewing, from Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; Coronado, from Coronado, Calif.; and Ballast Point, from San Diego, Calif. A full lineup of brewers is listed on the Great Vegas' website at: GreatVegasBeer.com/breweries.



Tickets to the Great Vegas Grand Tasting, priced at $40 for general admission and $55 for early entry, are available now at http://greatvegasbeer.com/tickets/.