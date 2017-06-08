'Astronaut' exhibit lands at Springs Preserve

Discover what it takes to be a space explorer when "Astronaut," a new traveling exhibit, opens June 12 at Springs Preserve.
Hands-on displays and interactive experience include:
· Donning your very own flight suit and taking a spin in our ‘centrifuge’ capsule. · Climbing into a rocket and experiencing what it feels like to blast into space. · Examining test rock samples for magnetism and radioactivity using a mock Geiger counter. · Viewing footage of astronauts on board the International Space Station.
The exhibit will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Origen Museum through Sept. 17.
"Astronaut" was designed and produced by Scitech in Perth, Australia, and produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. Astronaut is free for members or with paid general admission.