Cricket Wireless delivers thousands of toys to kids

Cricket Wireless delivered thousands of toys to the Salvation Army earlier this month.



The donation happened on Dec. 14 at the Cashman Center. The toys were provided to local children helped by the nonprofit for the holidays.



The gifts were purchased thanks to Cricket’s “Likes for Tikes” campaign, where Cricket donated a dollar to the Salvation Army for every "like" on participating Cricket Wireless retail store Facebook pages.



This is the second time Cricket joined The Salvation Army to help kids in need. In July, the "Stuff the Pack" back-to-school supply drive helped provide kids with the tools they needed to be successful during the school year.