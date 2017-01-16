Conventions bringing thousands of people to Las Vegas this week

The AVN Expo isn't the only big trade show or convention in town this week.



The SHOT (Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade) Show is happening Tuesday through Friday at the Sands Expo Convention Center. More than 64,000 people are expected to attend the trade show.



Approximately 60,000 people are expected to attend World of Concrete, a construction show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It also opens Tuesday and concludes on Friday.



The Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show is happening Tuesday through Thursday at the convention center. Approximately 4,000 people will be attending that show and the International Surface Event is taking place Wednesday through Friday at Mandalay bay Convention Center. There will be 25,000 attendees at that show.



That means approximately 180,000 people will be attending the 5 shows.



January is traditionally a big month for conventions in Las Vegas. CES took place the first week of January and was attended by approximately 177,000 technology lovers. However, it is unusual to have so many shows crammed into just one week.



Of course, all those people attending the various shows mean a lot more traffic around the convention center and Mandalay Bay.



Other big shows coming over the next few months include:



Jan. 22-26: Las Vegas Winter Market (furniture exhibition), World Market Center, 50,000

Jan. 30-Feb. 01: AHR Expo (air-conditioning, heating, refrigeration), Caesars Palace, 54,000

Feb. 01-04: Safari Club International 45th annual Hunter's Convention, Mandalay Bay, 21,000

Feb. 07-09: WPPI Wedding & Portrait Photographers Conference, LVCC, 13,000

Feb. 21-23: MAGIC (Men's Apparel Guild of California), Las Vegas Convention Center, 85,000

March 5-9: Western Veterinary Conference, Mandalay Bay, 14,500

March 7-11: ConExpo-Con/Agg (construction show), LVCC, 129,000

March 19-22: ASD Las Vegas (retail show), LVCC, 46,000

March 28-29: Nightclub and Bar Show, LVCC, 39,000

March 28-30: International Pizza Expo, LVCC, 12,000

April 04-07: International Security Conference, Sands Expo, 29,000

April 20-22: International Sign Expo, Mandalay Bay, 19,500

April 24-27: National Association of Broadcasters, LVCC, 103,000

April 24-28: INTEROP Las Vegas, MGM Grand, 10,000

May 03-05: Hospitality Design Expo, Mandalay Bay, 17,500

May 09-11: National Hardware Show, LVCC, 30,000

May 22-24: RECon (real estate trade show), 37,000

May 23-25: Licensing International Expo, Mandalay Bay, 24,000

June 05-08: JCK Annual Trade Show, Mandalay bay. 39,000

June 24-26: International Esthetics Cosmetics & Spa Conference, LVCC, 25,000

July 09-11: Cosmoprof North America, Mandalay Bay, 30,000

July 25-27: SuperZoo West, Mandalay Bay, 20,000

July 30-Aug. 02: ASD Las Vegas, LVCC, 44,000

July 30-Aug. 3: Las Vegas Market Summer, World Market Center, 50,000

Sept. 14-16: International Vision Expo, Sands Expo, 23,000

Sept. 20-22: Interbike Expo, Mandalay Bay, 25,000

Sept. 25-27: 2017 Pack Expo, LVCC, 45,000

Oct. 03-05: Global Gaming Expo, Sands Expo, 26,000

Oct. 10-12: National Business Aviation Association, 25,000

Oct. 15-18: ABC Kids Expo, LVCC, 14,000

Oct. 31-Nov. 03: Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week, Sands Expo, 160,000



More than 5.8 million convention delegates visited Las Vegas in 2015, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.















