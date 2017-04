Cinnaholic is opening up a second location in Las Vegas on April 7 at 8 a.m.

Known for its gormet cinnamon rolls, the shop was originally featured on "Shark Tank" in 2014. Customers can create their own treat with over 30 different flavors and toppings. All rolls are vegan-friendly and cholesterol-free.

The new location at 7920 West Tropical Parkway will have giveaways for the first 50 people in line.