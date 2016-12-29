Children's museum welcomes 1 millionth visitor

8:53 AM, Dec 29, 2016

DISCOVERY Children's Museum welcomed its 1 millionth visitor on Wednesday

DISCOVERY Children's Museum in Downtown Las Vegas welcomed its 1 millionth visitor on Wednesday.

Lucille Walker and her three-year-old twins were the surprised visitors.

They received gifts from the museum, including a two-year membership.

