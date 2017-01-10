Celebrities join Ante4autism at Golden Nugget

Celebrities such as Randy Couture and Mark Walberg are scheduled to appear at the 9th annual Ante4autism fundraiser. The event will take place at Golden Nugget on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.



Proceeds from the Texas Hold'em event benefit Autism Speaks, the National Autism Association of Southeast Ohio, Bike to the Beach, Lettuce Work, and Families for Effective Autism Treatment of Southern Nevada.



The buy-in is $125 with $40 re-buys available. All nine final table players will win merchandise prizes and a portion of the $10,000 prize pool.



A silent auction will also take place, and offers a selection of entertainment prizes, sports memorabilia, and vacation getaways.



For more information visit Ante4autism.com.

