LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Clark County School District Police Department is hosting a free helmet giveaway event featuring BMX biker and CCSD alumni Ricardo Laguna.



The event will be held at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas (5255 West Sahara Avenue) on Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.



CCSD officers say that the goal of the event is to increase safety awareness among students and families.



Children must be present at the event for a helmet fitting.