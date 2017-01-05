SLS Las Vegas hires new leadership

SLS Las Vegas announced Wednesday that it has hired two people to assume leadership of the hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip.



Terry Downey and Robert Schaffhauser most recently led the revitalization of Aliante, a North Las Vegas casino that was sold last year to Boyd Gaming.



Downey will serve as president and chief operating officer, taking over for Scott Kreeger, who announced last month that he is leaving SLS to join a gaming company located outside of Las Vegas. Downey is a 15-year veteran of Station Casinos, where he oversaw multiple properties. He most recently was president and general manager of Aliante Gaming.



Schaffhauser will join SLS as chief financial officer. He previously served as CFO at Aliante and worked in finance roles for Colony Resorts LVH Acquisitions (Las Vegas Hilton) and the Trump Hotels & Casinos organization.