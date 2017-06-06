Cashman Center officially transferred to city of Las Vegas from LVCVA

Cashman Center has been officially transferred to the city of Las Vegas from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, creating an opportunity for the city to redevelop the 50.25-acre site.



The city recently received an unsolicited proposal from a United Soccer League franchise interested in using the existing stadium at Cashman Center for professional soccer. City officials are currently in negotiations with the United Soccer League on this proposal.



The LVCVA will continue to operate the convention facility through Dec. 3, 2017. The LVCVA has been working to find new locations for the smaller conventions that typically use the space. Any events between June and December 2017 will not be affected by the transfer.



As it relates to the Las Vegas 51s baseball team, the city will assume the current 51s lease and cellular site agreements, and the LVCVA will operate and maintain the stadium and parking areas through the term of the 51s lease, which currently runs through Dec. 21, 2022.