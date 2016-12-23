Budweiser Clydesdales celebrate Christmas at South Point

KTNV Staff
11:29 PM, Dec 22, 2016

Thousands of holiday enthusiasts had the opportunity to meet and take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdales, sip complimentary draft Budweiser beer and hot chocolate, visit Santa and eat candy canes.

KTNV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Budweiser Clydesdales celebrated the holiday early at the South Point hotel-casino Thursday.

The event was inside the Priefert Pavilion during the annual Christmas with the Clydesdales holiday celebration.

