Boys & Girls Club Teen Center gets a makeover

Bryce Riley
1:18 PM, Apr 3, 2017

Associates from Aaron's, Inc., a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, and its divisions Aaron's and Progressive Leasing, unveiled the newly renovated Keystone Teen Center at the Lied Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 in Las Vegas. Keystone is Boys & Girls Clubs of America's premier teen leadership program, helping teens develop their character and leadership skills in hopes of helping them reach their potential and creative positive change in their community.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Aaron's unveils a remodel including furniture, electronics and appliances for the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada.

Aaron's, Inc. and Progressive Leasing unveiled a newly renovated Teen Center at the Lied Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada on March 22.

Local volunteers from Aaron's, Progressive Leasing, and the Boys & Girl's club painted, decorated, and furnished a computer study room, game zone, and lounge area at the Club. 

"The Lied Clubhouse is vital for providing teens a safe after-school space," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's. He hopes that the Teen Center will "energize the club" and attract more members.

In 2015, the Aaron’s Foundation, Inc. announced a three-year, $5 million national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Keystone Program, helping teens develop their character and leadership skills in hopes of helping them reach their potential and creating positive change in the community. Keystone Club teen centers provide members ages 14-18 an environment to plan and participate in activities that focus on community service, academic success, career preparation and teen outreach.

 

