Boys & Girls Club Teen Center gets a makeover

Aaron's, Inc. and Progressive Leasing unveiled a newly renovated Teen Center at the Lied Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada on March 22.

Local volunteers from Aaron's, Progressive Leasing, and the Boys & Girl's club painted, decorated, and furnished a computer study room, game zone, and lounge area at the Club.

"The Lied Clubhouse is vital for providing teens a safe after-school space," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's. He hopes that the Teen Center will "energize the club" and attract more members.

In 2015, the Aaron’s Foundation, Inc. announced a three-year, $5 million national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Keystone Program, helping teens develop their character and leadership skills in hopes of helping them reach their potential and creating positive change in the community. Keystone Club teen centers provide members ages 14-18 an environment to plan and participate in activities that focus on community service, academic success, career preparation and teen outreach.