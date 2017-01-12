Boys & Girls Club gets into racing fun with Disney on Ice

A group of 20 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada’s Englestad Clubhouse created custom "cars" to hold a Piston Cup race to celebrate the arrival of Disney On Ice into Las Vegas.



After crossing the finish line, the children got to meet special racing themed-Disney friends from the show and later, the children were treated to a performance of Disney On Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment at the Thomas & Mack Center.



Disney On Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment is at the Thomas & Mack Jan. 12-15 with four Disney stories, including characters from "Cars," "Toy Story 3," "The Little Mermaid" and "Frozen."