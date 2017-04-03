Auditions being held for Senior Idol Showcase

Las Vegas residents ages 50 years and older are invited to audition for the 14th annual Las Vegas Senior Idol Showcase. The variety show returns to Charleston Heights Arts Center Thursday, June 15, at 3 p.m. and will feature entertainment by amateur and professional performers. All who wish to participate must audition at the Las Vegas Senior Center May 9 – 11; audition registration packets must be submitted by April 28.



Auditions will be held for solo and group performances and in one of the following categories: vocals, dance, musical instruments or comedy. Acts cannot exceed four minutes, including set up and stage exit.



Audition registration packets must be received at the Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road, by 5 p.m. Friday, April 28. In addition to the completed forms, a picture must be submitted of the act. Performers may audition for more than one act, but separate forms and photos are required.



Showcase tickets sell out every year for the single performance at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, located at 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are priced at $5 and go on sale May 1 at all city of Las Vegas senior centers.



For more information or to request an audition packet, contact Darci Lund at 702-229-6453 or dmlund@lasvegasnevada.gov.