Aria Sky Suites, Mandarin Oriental make TripAdvisor best luxury hotels list

Two Las Vegas Strip hotels have been named among the best in country.



According to TripAdvisor, the Aria Sky Suites and Mandarin Oriental made the list for the top luxury hotels in the U.S., at No. 4 and No. 7 respectively.



The award winners were determined based on millions of reviews collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers.



The top overall hotel in the U.S. is Nantucket Hotel and Resort in Massachusetts while the top overall hotel in the world is named Aria -- however it is in Budapest, Hungary.