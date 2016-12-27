Angels of Las Vegas donates 700 toys to St. Rose Hospital

Angels of Las Vegas (AOLV), business owners, and volunteers delivered a truck full of toys to dozens of children at St. Rose Hospital in Henderson on Christmas Eve.

"It’s always nice to see the smiles on the kids' faces," said Anyalem Workneh, president of AOLV. "To have the community come together and help those in need, especially children, is what the holidays are all about.”

The charity collected over 700 toys and 22 bikes donated through Victory Martial Art, Sin City Salseros, Firefly and other Southern Nevada businesses throughout December.

Extra toys were left at St. Rose so that the hospital may continue to hand out toys throughout the year. AOLV also donated toys to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police families battling illnesses, single mothers with kids, children affected by autism and diabetes, and a cancer survivor with four kids that lost everything in a house fire.