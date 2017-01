Alto Bar at Caesars Palace introduced its Virtual Reality Lounge on Dec. 28.



The lounge features four Oculus Rifts with Touch and offers a variety of the most popular VR games available. Its hours are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and guests must be 21 and older to enter.



Alto Bar also offers a premium selection of cocktails, bottle and draft beers, and wines by the glass. Other amenities include private booths with personal televisions and a private dining space that can fit up to 30 guests.