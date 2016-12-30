4-year-old eats breakfast with Iron Man in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 4-year-old boy's wish to meet his favorite superhero recently came true in Las Vegas.



Benny has Crohn's disease and it was his wish to eat breakfast with Iron Man.



By request, Benny got to eat pancakes with strawberry syrup with Iron Man at Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island hotel-casino. Hash House A Go Go made the superhero-sized pancakes.



Even Captain America joined in on the fun.



Benny was flown in from Florida through the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the meal.