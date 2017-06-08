2017 Father's Day events, specials in the Las Vegas valley

If you're looking for a place to celebrate Father's Day on June 18, here's a list of what's going on in the Las Vegas valley:

EVENTS

BEER AND CIDER WALK

Container Park is hosting a Father's Day Beer and Cider Walk on June 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door.

DEAR OL' DAD'S DAY AT CITY POOLS

Fathers swim for free when accompanied by his paying child at the following pools from noon to 5 p.m. on June 18:

Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6309.

Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488.

Carlos L. Martinez & Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Gary Reese Freedom Park, 889 N. Pecos Road, 702-229-1755.

Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive, 702-229-6393.

GONE FISHING AT BASS PRO SHOPS

Bass Pro Shops in Las Vegas invites families to share the joy of fishing during Gone Fishing events on June 10-11 and June 17-19. Free activities include learning how to cast a reel at a catch-and-release pond, guides with tips for family-friendly fishing outings, and special giveaways.

JUNETEENTH AND FATHER'S DAY CELEBRATION (AGES 50+)

Take time out to show appreciation for fathers and learn some facts and trivia about Juneteenth, one of the oldest holidays celebrating the abolition of slavery in the U.S. The event takes place at the Doolittle Senior Center on June 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SPRINGS PRESERVE COOKING CLASS

Divine Cafe and the Department of Wildlife are bringing in professional chefs to share how to incorporate sustainable and local ingredients into your culinary repertoire. The event is on June 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and costs $80.10 for members and $89 for non-members (not including fees).

SPECIALS

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

Valid for performances through Dec. 31, Cirque du Soleil is offering tickets as low as $49 from now until Aug. 31. Tickets can be redeemed at any of the seven shows along the Las Vegas Strip.

COMEDY MAGICIAN ADAM LONDON - LAUGHTERNOON

Use the code MAGICDAD to get a free ticket for your dad to see Adam London's Laughternoon at the D Las Vegas on June 18.

HIGH ROLLER

Dads can ride the world’s tallest observation wheel for free when a companion purchases a ticket.

MARVEL AVENGERS S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island is looking for those local kids to submit the best stories about their fathers for a chance to win four year-long passes to Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., a four-pack of tickets to Mystère by Cirque du Soleil, and a Marvel merchandise prize pack. To submit an entry in the My Father, My Hero contest, kids can send a photo of themselves with their father, along with story about why their father is their hero (max. 200 words) to MarvelStationLV@gmail.com. The winners will be chosen and notified on Sunday, June 18, 2017 with one grand prize winner and two runner-ups.

ORANGETHEORY FITNESS

Help pops lose the pooch in time for the summer with a choice of introductory starter packs. Budle 1 includes one OTbeat Core chest heart rate monitor, a three-class package and an OTF duffle bag for $79.

Bundle 2 includes the same, but with an OTbeat Link wristband heart rate monitor instead of the chest monitor for $99. Packages are available now through June 30.

SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN OPEN

From now until June 19, you can give dad the gift of golf. Buy one ticket for this year's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and get another one free. The tournament takes place from Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

SPA MIO

Celebrate fatherhood all month long at Spa Mio with the "Dapper Dads" package including a 50-minute therapeutic massage and men’s haircut for $145.

VR ADVENTURES

All fathers can enjoy any VR Adventure for just $5 (a 75 percent savings) with the purchase of any offspring’s full-price ticket. This immersive experience plunges guests into a three-dimensional virtual world. Unlike other video games, VR Adventures requires gamers to use hand movement, walk, sidestep or jump to explore or fly through the virtual world with five unique experiences.

DINING

THE ANGRY BUTCHER

The Angry Butcher will serve a special Father’s Day edition of the restaurant’s signature “Third Sunday Brunch” from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Brunch selections include waffles, French toast, omelets, burgers, sandwiches, bottomless build-you-own Bloody Marys and much more.



BAZAAR MEAT

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés will offer a Father’s Day prix-fixe menu, priced at $100 per person, which includes super-giant pork-skin chicharron, Ferran Adrià olives (both modern and traditional), a bagel and lox cone, croquetas de pollo, Washugyu beef and parmesan grissini, Brandt beef tenderloin, Robouchon potatoes, grilled asparagus and a selection of desserts. Father’s Day reservations are available by calling 702-761-7610.

BEER PARK

Exclusively for Father’s Day, dads can indulge in the BBQ platter, featuring BEER PARK’s signature Budweiser beechwood-smoked St. Louis ribs, chicken and beef brisket, served with a side of coleslaw and potato chips, priced at $19.95. Dads will also receive a complimentary Budweiser Signature draft beer upon entry.

CANNERY ROW BUFFET

Cannery Row Buffet will serve a Father’s Day Brunch from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. for $13.99. The brunch will feature 60 items, including classic breakfast foods, prime rib, shrimp scampi, fried shrimp, a baked potato bar, a full salad bar and unlimited desserts. Guests aged 21 or over can pair their meals with draft beer and champagne.

CARVE STEAKHOUSE

Carve will serve a Fat Daddy Ribeye Steak for $33 on Father’s Day. The special includes a grilled Cajun bone in ribeye steak, smoked gouda potatoes au gratin, steamed broccoli and béarnaise sauce.

CORNERSTONE

Cornerstone will serve a special three-course Father’s Day menu for $35. Begin the meal with bacon wrapped dates or a refreshing watermelon salad. For the main entrée, enjoy a grilled 10 oz. ribeye steak with two blackened shrimp. Finish the meal a slice of strawberry shortcake paired with vanilla ice cream.

COURT CAFE

Court Cafe will offer a special Father Day’s meal for $14.99 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. The meal includes a 16 oz. porterhouse steak, potatoes, vegetables and a choice of soup or salad. Guests aged 21 or older can also pair their meal with a choice of Bud or Bud Light.

FARM

FARM will serve T-Bone steak lunches and dinners for $11 between 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Father’s Day.

HASH HOUSE A GO GO

Hash House is offering the following selections on Father's Day:

Brunch

The Boss’s Breakfast Sandwich – Can Pops handle the heat? This traditional breakfast sandwich is made with eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried leeks and the HHAGG twist – ghost pepper aioli – served with crispy potatoes ($13.99).

Machaca Breakfast Burrito – our Machaca beef with crispy potatoes, cheddar cheese, eggs and fresh pico de gallo, all wrapped in a giant flour tortilla and topped with our homemade Ranchero Salsa ($14.99).

Dad’s Burger – seasoned Certified Angus Beef topped with corned beef, sliced Applewood smoked bacon and homemade mashed potatoes – served with French fries ($15.99).

Dinner

Grilled BBQ Chicken and Pork Ribs Combo – our house roasted chicken and special recipe pork ribs served with garlic mashed potatoes, corn on the cob and fresh watermelon ($17.99)

KABUKI

Kabuki's Father's Day special includes peppered beef with pilaf rice, fire cracker, California roll and shrimp and vegetable tempura served with soup, salad and your choice of white or brown rice. Plus, receive complimentary Mochi Ice Cream (choose from coffee, green tea or strawberry), all for $19.95.

KONA GRILL

Kona Grill at Fashion Show mall is offering gift card specials from now until June 18. Guests can receive a $10 bonus card when they purchase $50 in gift cards.

MARY'S DINER

Mary’s Diner will serve a Father’s Day special from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. for $14.99 that includes a 16 oz. porterhouse steak, potatoes, vegetables and a choice of soup or salad. Guests aged 21 or older can pair their meal with a Bud or Bud Light.

MEDLEY BUFFET

Medley Buffet will serve steak for brunch and dinner on Father’s Day for $15.99 with an Aliante Players Club card.

MRKT

MRKT will offer a free draft beer for all Dads on Father’s Day with a purchase of an entrée.

NORTHSIDE CAFE & CHINESE KITCHEN

Northside Cafe will offer dads a variety of favorites with the BBQ burger, topped with crispy onions, North Carolina barbecue sauce and cheddar cheese, priced at $12; Baja fish tacos, two corn tortillas filled with crispy cod, pickled slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro and chipotle crema, served with charro beans, priced at $12; chicken wings with fries, priced at $10; a classic lime margarita, priced at $6; Goose Island Pale Ale or Goose Island IPA draft beer, priced at $3; and an Orange Dream Shot, made with Pinnacle Whipped Vodka and orange soda, priced at $3.

OSCAR'S STEAKHOUSE

On Sunday, June 18, Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will offer a Father’s Day steak special. Dads (and their families) can enjoy a 24-ounce Porterhouse steak with Bourbon glaze and crispy onions on top with mashed potatoes for $59.

PASTA SHOP RISTORANTE & ART GALLERY

Pasta Shop will offer the following menu selections on Father's Day:

Watermelon Feta Salad - Mixed wild greens, freshly diced watermelon, feta cheese and sweet red onion tossed in a homemade balsamic vinaigrette and garnished with honey sesame almonds ($14.95)

Filet Medallions - Medallions of filet, caramelized onions and mushrooms served with cracked black pepper pappardelle pasta in a Madera wine sauce ($34.95)

Calamari Steak - Tender pieces of grilled calamari served over a bed of farfalle pasta in a scampi sauce surrounded with black tiger shrimp ($34.95)

Lobster Mac n Cheese - Hunks of Maine lobster & farfalle pasta baked to perfection in a rose champagne cream sauce ($34.95)

PORTS O'CALL BUFFET

Ports O’Call Buffet will offer Father’s Day specials all day long for $15.99. Plus, save up to $7 when you show your B Connected card! Brunch will be served from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and will feature made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage links, freshly sliced fruit and more. The meal also includes free Bellinis and mimosas for guests age 21 and older with a valid ID. Dinner entrées will begin from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. and include crab-stuffed salmon, peel-and-eat shrimp, sushi, braised oxtail stew, New York steak, chicken parmesan, special holiday desserts, a chocolate fondue station and much more.

REDWOOD STEAKHOUSE

Redwood Steakhouse will serve a Father’s Day dinner special for $55. For starters, the special includes the choice of a soup or house salad. The main course features black pepper porterhouse steak, a tempura-style petite lobster tail, Maui onion fried potatoes and baby bok choy. To end the meal, enjoy a delicious caramel apple tart.

RI RA LAS VEGAS

Ri Ra is celebrating Father's Day the Irish way with a $5 Guinness draft, along with the following menu selections:

Appetizers: Irish Potato and Leek Soup (cup $3.95 / bowl $4.95) and the soup of the day (cup $3.95/ bowl $4.95).

Irish Potato and Leek Soup (cup $3.95 / bowl $4.95) and the soup of the day (cup $3.95/ bowl $4.95). Entrées: Crab Cake Duo ($14), lightly breaded crab with Old Bay seasoned panko crumbs and herbs, topped with Colman's mustard cream, cherry tomatoes and spring micro greens; BBQ Pork Belly Meatloaf ($19), pork belly and Irish cheddar stuffed meatloaf, glazed with a house Guinness BBQ sauce and topped with beer battered onion rings and a side of herb roasted red potatoes and lemon buttered asparagus; Slow Braised Leg of Lamb ($23), lamb braised for 10 hours in beer and onions, smothered with a sage demi-glace and served with a side of champ potatoes and sautéed sugar snap peas; and King Cut Prime Rib ($24), served with garlic and herb green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy and a Guinness au jus.

Crab Cake Duo ($14), lightly breaded crab with Old Bay seasoned panko crumbs and herbs, topped with Colman's mustard cream, cherry tomatoes and spring micro greens; BBQ Pork Belly Meatloaf ($19), pork belly and Irish cheddar stuffed meatloaf, glazed with a house Guinness BBQ sauce and topped with beer battered onion rings and a side of herb roasted red potatoes and lemon buttered asparagus; Slow Braised Leg of Lamb ($23), lamb braised for 10 hours in beer and onions, smothered with a sage demi-glace and served with a side of champ potatoes and sautéed sugar snap peas; and King Cut Prime Rib ($24), served with garlic and herb green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy and a Guinness au jus. Desserts: Cherry Berry Cake ($7), pound cake topped with a mixed berry compote, imported maraschino cherries and whipped cream.

SALVATORE'S

Salvatore’s will serve several special selections for Father’s Day, including pan-seared branzino for $29.95; a surf and turf trio featuring prime beef medallions smothered in Tuscan-style scampi for $39; tondi with crab and asparagus for $28.95; grilled ribeye steak for $39.95; and chicken Angelo for $27.95.

SC PRIME STEAKHOUSE & BAR

SC Prime will offer several three-course menu options on Father’s Day. Start the meal with creamy cheddar broccoli soup or a Sonoma field greens salad; then select grilled New York strip steak for $58; blackened Alaskan halibut for $52; or tender veal medallions for $56. For dessert, enjoy a delicious tiramisu torte topped with caramel sauce, chocolate ganache drizzle and fresh berries.

SIEGEL'S 1941

All fathers who dine at Siegel’s 1941 on Sunday, June 18 will receive a complimentary dessert or a beer with the purchase of an entrée. This special will be available all day.

SNAPS

Snaps will offer a Father’s Day special for $9.99. Enjoy a meatball sub sandwich on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of fries.

SPRINKLES CUPCAKES

Dads with a sweet tooth would love the “Dad Box” of Sprinkles Cupcakes. This indulgent assortment includes specially decorated versions of some of his favorite flavors: vanilla milk chocolate, red velvet, black & white and salty caramel.

STANDARD & POUR

Standard & Pour in Henderson is offering a free beer for dads on Father's Day.

UMAMI BURGER, BEER GARDEN & SPORTS BOOK

Umami Burger will offer “The Big Poppa” sampler, priced at $14.99, which includes the manly burger sliders made of two house-ground, premium steak mini burgers topped with house beer-cheddar, bacon lardons, smoked-salt onion strings, Umami ketchup and mustard spread; four buffalo chicken wings; mini cheese tots; mini beef barbacoa nachos and a 14oz. beer on rotating tap. A Jack Daniels flight, priced at $15, will include a choice of three, one-ounce pours from a selection of four whiskeys. A flight of four Coronado Brewing Co. “Tap Takeover” beers will be priced at $14.

VERANDA

Father’s Day Brunch at Veranda will feature an elaborate menu of gourmet favorites along with an extensive pastry and dessert selection. There’s even a special Children’s Buffet with beef sliders, chicken tenders and more so kids can dine along with Dad. Harley Davidson of Las Vegas will have a motorcycle on display in front of the Grand Staircase for a fun family photo opp and a drawing will be held inside Veranda for a complimentary cabana at the Four Seasons pool. Brunch starts at 9 am on Sunday, June 18 and runs until 3 pm with the last seating at 2 pm.

VIRGIL'S REAL BARBECUE

Virgil’s will celebrate Father’s Day by offering dads complimentary bottomless Virgil’s Ale with the purchase of the entrée. Families can come together for the holiday and treat dad to an authentic barbecue meal with dishes that include The Pig Out featuring Memphis-style pork spare ribs, sliced Texas beef brisket, Carolina pulled pork, barbecued ¼ chicken, two sides and Virgil’s famous cornbread.

WAVERLY'S STEAKHOUSE

Waverly’s Steakhouse will serve up a delicious meal for Dad on Father’s Day between 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. for $40. The Father’s Day special menu offers a tender and broiled ribeye steak with Coquille Saint-Jacques scallops, mixed vegetables and a choice of a domestic beer for guests aged 21 or over.

