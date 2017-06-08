13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For June 9-15

Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in Las Vegas for the week of June 9 though 15:

1. One of America's most sought after baritones, Michael Chioldi, takes the stage in two performances of "Rigoletto" June 9 and 11 at UNLV's Judy Bayley Theatre. Rigoletto, presented by Opera Las Vegas, is the story of a father's love, a Duke's debauchery, an Italian court's collective deception and a deeply personal thirst for brutal revenge.



2. Don't miss the final performances of "The Phantom of the Opera" this weekend at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. This production has been called "bigger and better than before" and introduces a modern look to the award-winning musical. The touring production takes audeinces on stage, back stage and below stage.



3. Grab a blanket and head to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park through June 24 for Super Summer Theatre's musical version of "The Wedding Singer." The production is based on the 1985 movie with the same name. Tickets sell out fast.



4. Comedian Pablo Francisco will once again take over the South Point Showroom and showcase his repertoire of impressions, surprisingly accurate sound effects and high energy sets. Francisco performs through June 11.



5. Dig your pole out of storage because June 10 is Nevada Free Fishing Day. Anglers may fish in any public fishing water in the state, including the Nevada shorelines and waters of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave, without needing a fishing license or trout stamp. The Gone Fishing event at Bass Pro Shop at the Silverton will also offer free in-store family activities, including learning how to cast a reel at a catch-and-release pond.



6. Corey Feldman, who became a teen star in the '80s after appearing in "The Goonies," "Gremlins" and "stand By Me," is on tour with his band The Angels. Feldman and his band perform June 9 at Vinyl inside the Hard Rock Hotel.

7. The Southern Soul Blues Concert on June 9 at Sam's Town will combine R&B and blues music. It will feature some of the hottest artists including T.K. Soul, Pokey Bear and Donnie Ray with special guests Coldrank and Benito. Hosted by Go MC B-Solo.



8. Brian Setzer is bringing Rockabilly Riot to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on June 9. Setzer is the founder/leader of Stray Cats and the 19-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra. Setzer is known for mixing rockabilly and swing in a new way.



9. The award-winning comedian and actor Chris Rock takes the stage at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo on June 10. Chris joined "Saturday Night Live" in 1989 and made his movie debut in "Beverly Hills Cop II."



10. The Downtown Rocks Summer Concert Series presents Fuel, Tonic, Marcy Playground and Dishwalla on stage on Fremont Street on June 10. The concert is free and begins at 7 p.m. Early arrival is suggested.



11. The Kidz Bop Kids are bringing their 2017 Best Time Ever Tour to the Cox Pavilion on June 11. This family-friendly concert features all new songs, choreography and grand set design.



12. Jai Rodriguez from Bravo's "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" and Kendra Wilkinson from "The Girls Next Door" are starring in "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Men" at Paris Las Vegas. If you are looking for a show that is a little bit "out there," this might be the show for you.



13. Grab some peanuts and crackerjacks and catch a baseball game between the Las Vegas 51s and Sacramento River Cats between June 13 and 16. June 15 is Budweiser Dollar Night.

