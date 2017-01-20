13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Jan. 20-26

Here is a list of 13 things to do this week in Las Vegas for the week of Jan. 20 through 26:

1. "Motown The Musical" is the story of Motown founder Barry Gordy's journey from boxer to music mogul. Gordy launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and more. Performances through Jan. 22 in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

2. SquidHat Records is celebrating its 5th anniversary this weekend at the Double Down Saloon. Performances by Franks & Deans, Wolfhounds, The Quitters and Attack Ships on Fire on Jan. 20. Performances by Surrounded by Thieves, The Damnit Jims, The Venomous Pins, The People's Whiskey and Hit Me Baby on Jan. 21.



3. Comedian. actor, radio host and best-selling author Jay Mohr performs Jan. 20 and 21 at the South Point. Mohr got his start on "Saturday Night Live." He also appeared opposite Tom Cruise in "Jerry McGuire" and co-starred with Jennifer Anniston in "Picture Perfect."



4. Rick Astley became an overnight sensation in 1985 when he performed with the band FBI. His pop single "Never Gonna Give Up On You" reached number one in 25 countries. His latest album titled "50" was released in June 2016. He performs Jan. 21 in The Pearl at The Palms.



5. Sheena Easton has sold more than 20 million records worldwide. She performs Jan. 21 and 22 at the Suncoast. Easton has also appeared on stage and on television and in film.



6. The Beauty Bar will host Girls, Gods & Guitars on Jan. 21. DJ Adam Bomb will spin punk, metal and classic rock vinyl. Zom Sawyer and Sheiks of Neptune will perform. There will also be free pizza and air guitar competition.



7. Rita Lim performs Jan. 21 at the Lucky Dragon. Lim is known for her vast knowledge of American jazz singers and standards. She has a rich, warm and throaty voice. Her first album titled "The Secret of Life" was released in 2012.



8. The School of Rock Las Vegas West will present a weekend of rock on Jan. 21 and 22 at The Space. The school's students will present three shows -- Southern Fried Rock, Danzig vs. The World and A Tribute to Motley Crue.



9. The 2016 Concerto Competition is taking place Jan. 22 at Clark County Library. Musicians from the Young Artists Orchestra and Academy will compete for scholarships and cash prizes. Audience members will be able to vote for their favorite competitor to win the audience prize.



10. The Tenors of Rock are now performing at Harrah's Las Vegas. The group became famous after making it to the finals in "The X Factor (UK)." The group covers songs like “Here I Go Again,” “Back in Black” and “Living on a Prayer." Performances Wednesdays through Sundays.



11. Bridal Spectacular's Winter Bridal Show is happening Jan. 20 and 21 at Cashman Center. More than 150 vendors will offer everything from bridal gowns to cakes to flowers to accessories to invitations to professional photography.



12. Calibash Las Vegas on Jan. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena will feature performances by Ricky Martin, Don Omar, Nicky Jam, Wisin, Farruko, Gente De Zona and many more. Presented by La Musica.



13. "Comedy & Dolls" at Planet Hollywood features the talents of comedian Greg Vaccariello and Tana the Tattooed Lady alongside an ensemble cast of comedians, dancers, and specialty acts. Enjoy classic Vegas lounge-style seating and tableside cocktail service during the show.

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send a press release to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.