13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Jan. 13-19

Here is a list of 13 things to do this week in Las Vegas for the dates of Jan. 13-19:

1. Jan. 13 is Bike Night at No Regrets bar on West Sunset Road. SideWayZ performs at 7 p.m. $5 pasta dinner, drink specials, bikes, raffles and prizes.



2. The Bunkhouse Saloon is hosting a Friday the 13th Dance Party featuring indie classics and New Wave music from the 80s on Jan. 13. DJ sets by Hektor Rawkerz, Xander Xero and Allen. Drink specials.



3. Pianist Kenny Davidsen performs every Friday night in the Piazza Lounge at Tuscany Suites. He is joined by guest entertainers each week. Patrick Dodd, who has the show "NashVegas" at the El Cortez, is this week's guest host. Several local singers also featured.



4. Dennis Wise will present a unique, entertaining Elvis Tribute show on Jan. 13 at Santa Fe Station. He is backed by a full ensemble and recreates Elvis's movements, phrasings, and mannerisms while wearing the requisite jumpsuit and jewelry.



5. The Atlantic City Boys sing a variety of music from Four Seasons, Bee Gees, Beach Boys, The Beatles and more. They perform in the South Point Showroom Jan. 13 through 15.



6. Tenaya Creek is offering a tour of its brewery at 1 p.m. Jan. 14. Cost is $10 and includes the tour, a 5 oz. souvenir glass and three drink tickets.



7. International award-winning storytellers Diane Ferlatte and Djeliba Baba will present an afternoon of folklore and fables in the African storytelling tradition at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Charleston Heights Arts Center.



8. Kris Allen, who won season 8 of "American Idol," performs Jan. 14 at the Suncoast. His latest album is titled "Letting You In" and features songs with emotional, powerful lyrics.



9. Broadway star Niki Scalera brings her one-woman show "Bassey and Me" to the Cabaret Jazz Theater at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 14. Songs made famous by Bassey include "This is My Life," "I Who Have Nothing," "I Am What I Am," "The Greatest Performance of My Life," and "Never, Never, Never."



10. The Heebie Jeebies (dirty garage punk band from Flagstaff, Arizona), Dirt City Three (fuzzed out rock 'n' roll from Las Vegas) and DJ Rex Dart will be featured Jan. 14 at The Golden Tiki. Admission to the show is free.



11. Veteran Latin American journalist and author Ioan Grillo will discuss the crime wars that have created a massive humanitarian crisis in Latin America and the Caribbean since the end of the Cold War on Jan. 14 at The Mob Museum. He will also sign copies of his book "Gangster Warlords."



12. Opera on Tap Las Vegas presents "A New You" on Jan. 15 at Classic Jewel. The talented singers will perform opera arias and ensembles celebrating New Year's resolutions and new beginnings.



13. SoBe Ice Arena at Fiesta Rancho presents Rival Night featuring the UNLV Rebel hockey team and BYU on Jan. 19. There will also be a meet-and-greet with the Rebel hockey team after the game in Blue Agave Bar.

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send a press release to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.

